USDK (USDK) One Day Volume Hits $158.99 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. USDK has a market cap of $28.67 million and approximately $158.99 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00140770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00167171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.26 or 0.07890233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,734.75 or 0.99642719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.13 or 0.00805657 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

