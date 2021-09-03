Utrust Achieves Market Cap of $214.34 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $214.34 million and $19.84 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00061647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00124024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.85 or 0.00789675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00046920 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

