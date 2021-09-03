UTU Protocol Market Cap Hits $3.76 Million (UTU)

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded up 46.4% against the dollar. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $196,898.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00124584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00794259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00046866 BTC.

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU Protocol (UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust . The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

