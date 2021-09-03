V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.08% of V.F. worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.17. 9,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,985. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on VFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

