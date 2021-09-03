Vai (VAI) Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Vai has a market capitalization of $82.34 million and $1.70 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00136817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00165100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.01 or 0.07803210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,914.84 or 1.00101578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00812348 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

