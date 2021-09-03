Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

