Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,463.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,460.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,317.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

