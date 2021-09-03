Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 58,829 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1,744.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,829 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,523,551 shares of company stock worth $3,571,851,863. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.45. The company had a trading volume of 195,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,199. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average is $139.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $418.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

