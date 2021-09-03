Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,646 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.15. 51,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,818. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

