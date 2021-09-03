Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.35.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $463.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $428.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $204.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

