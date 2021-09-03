Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.23. 1,361,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,174,004. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

