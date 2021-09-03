Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after acquiring an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 222,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,698. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.