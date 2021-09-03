Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,106 shares of company stock worth $14,196,563 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. 28,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,695. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

