Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $21.19 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 3.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,977 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $727.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,708,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $684.47 and its 200 day moving average is $669.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

