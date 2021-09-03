Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,084 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after acquiring an additional 206,511 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,557,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.28. 1,860,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45.

