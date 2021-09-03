Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 642.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,772 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,287. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

