Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,780 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.63. 1,970,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.