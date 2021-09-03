Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,523. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $185.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

