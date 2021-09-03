Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 81,092.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Waste Connections by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,170,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $131.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

