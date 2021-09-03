Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $5.11 Million in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 148,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period.

COMT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,413. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58.

