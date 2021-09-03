Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,876. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $186.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.09 and its 200-day moving average is $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

