Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BHP Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 648,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BHP Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,168,000 after acquiring an additional 383,763 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,133.50.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.14. 270,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,678. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.