Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 32,592 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,592 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. 2,487,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

