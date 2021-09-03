VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 107.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.64% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $21,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYEM. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,193,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2,018.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 428.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 277,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 135.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,511 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

