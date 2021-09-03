VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 494,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 21,600,260 shares.The stock last traded at $33.04 and had previously closed at $32.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,391,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $728,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.