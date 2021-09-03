VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 494,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 21,600,260 shares.The stock last traded at $33.04 and had previously closed at $32.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,391,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $728,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.