Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,865,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.