Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.43. 11,073,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

