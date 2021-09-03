Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $249.68. The stock had a trading volume of 117,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,366. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52.

