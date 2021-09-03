Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.43. 410,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.61 and its 200-day moving average is $232.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

