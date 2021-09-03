Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

