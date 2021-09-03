Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.5% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 104,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,714. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.