Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Keystone Wealth Partners’ Largest Position

Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 18.2% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after buying an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $$61.48 during trading on Friday. 1,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,659. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

