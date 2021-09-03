Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $229.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,147. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $229.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.07.

