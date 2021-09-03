Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 88,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,916,424 shares.The stock last traded at $415.74 and had previously closed at $416.73.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,666.7% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

