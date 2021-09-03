Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Position Increased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $692,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 452,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 114,918 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 152,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,677. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

