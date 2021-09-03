Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Symetra Investment Management Co

Symetra Investment Management Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 206.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 100.0% of Symetra Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Symetra Investment Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 69,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 839,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,951,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.38. The stock had a trading volume of 95,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,159. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

