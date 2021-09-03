VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.61. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 17,901 shares trading hands.

VBIV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $49,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

