Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Stock Price Up 5%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69). Approximately 25,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.65).

The company has a market capitalization of £23.75 million and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.48.

About Vector Capital (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

