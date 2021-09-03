Veil Tops One Day Trading Volume of $872.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Veil has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $872.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,760.26 or 1.00103578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048253 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.75 or 0.00930928 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.65 or 0.00494179 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00357296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00074514 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

