Veles Hits Market Capitalization of $64,814.10 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Veles has a total market cap of $64,814.10 and $29.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,820.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.91 or 0.07924281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $675.82 or 0.01356510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.54 or 0.00382448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00139210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.77 or 0.00609729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.87 or 0.00519616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.00346854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005891 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,828 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,155 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

