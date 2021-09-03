Veles One Day Volume Tops $41.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $67,976.22 and $41.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,736.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.09 or 0.07899768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.36 or 0.00422939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.88 or 0.01429291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00139191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.75 or 0.00709240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.59 or 0.00612395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.00355021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,829 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,156 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.