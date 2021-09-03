Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Ventas worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.41.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

