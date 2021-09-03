Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:VTR opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.41.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

