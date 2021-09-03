Veritaseum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.21 or 0.00043908 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $47.75 million and $30.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00061844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00123171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.65 or 0.00791945 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

