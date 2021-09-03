Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Position Decreased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,801,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,500 shares during the quarter. Veritex comprises approximately 8.3% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 5.66% of Veritex worth $99,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBTX. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after buying an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Veritex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,100.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,250 shares of company stock worth $1,826,054. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,405. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

