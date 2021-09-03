Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 564,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,655,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. 125,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,365,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.