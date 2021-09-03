Verso (VSO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.44 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Verso has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $240,497.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00066636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00139997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00166024 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.61 or 0.07836100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,151.41 or 0.99728498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.79 or 0.00812904 BTC.

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

