Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,404 in the last ninety days. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1,697.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 163,977 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,304,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 134,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

VERX stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.76. Vertex has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

