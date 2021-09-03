Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.05. The stock had a trading volume of 984,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,002. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

