ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Raised by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 522.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,285 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 311,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,300,795. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

